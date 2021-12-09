Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Genworth Financial worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

