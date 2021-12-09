Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

About Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.