George Burton White Sells 22,271 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,268. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

