Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.83

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $18.09. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 574 shares traded.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

