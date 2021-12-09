Gifto Price Tops $0.0646 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $49.77 million and $32.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00220184 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

