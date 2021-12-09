Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

