Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 19,339 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 24,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

