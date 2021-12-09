Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23,596 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

BTT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 91,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

