Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 56,930 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 8.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. 195,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

