Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $2,746,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. 118,043 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

