Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March comprises about 1.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 3.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,793. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.