Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,035,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

