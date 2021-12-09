Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,418. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.59 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

