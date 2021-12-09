Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 133,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 173,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

