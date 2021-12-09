Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

