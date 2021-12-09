Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.15. 44,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,910. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

