Gitlab Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gitlab in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

