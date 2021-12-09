Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gitlab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

