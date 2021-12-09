Glitch (GLCH) Price Tops $0.95

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $75.19 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.