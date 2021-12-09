Glitch Hits Market Capitalization of $75.19 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $75.19 million and $3.33 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

