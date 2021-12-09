Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $61.91. 23,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,334,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

