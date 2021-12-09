Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 29,286 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,363,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.