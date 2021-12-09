Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,167 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

