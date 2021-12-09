Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 155,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

