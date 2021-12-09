Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 38,881 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $58.82.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.