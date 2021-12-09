Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average of $340.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

