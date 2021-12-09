Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

