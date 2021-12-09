Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

