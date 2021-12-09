Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

