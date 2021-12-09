Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

