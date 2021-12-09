Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

