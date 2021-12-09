Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

