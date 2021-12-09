Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,807 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $72.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.