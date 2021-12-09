Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,302 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $262.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

