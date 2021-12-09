Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $42.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.93.

