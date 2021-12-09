Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 10,211 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.61 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80.

