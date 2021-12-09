Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000.

SCZ stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

