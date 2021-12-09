Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,531,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

