Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.56 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

