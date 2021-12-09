Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $313.19 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.41 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.16.

