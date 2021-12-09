Global Social Chain Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $48,400.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

