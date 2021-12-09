GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,670.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $454,313.78 and $2,670.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

