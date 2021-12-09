Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $283.08 on Thursday. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average is $271.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

