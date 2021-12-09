Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.90.
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $283.08 on Thursday. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average is $271.57.
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
