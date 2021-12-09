Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 257,184 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.