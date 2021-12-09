GoGold Resources’ (GGD) NA Rating Reaffirmed at Eight Capital

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by research analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE GGD traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.04. 275,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,193. The firm has a market cap of C$844.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.11. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 9.20.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

