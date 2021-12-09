Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 1,793.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

