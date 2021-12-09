Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Up 5.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 345,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 775,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

