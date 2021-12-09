Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Trading Up 4%

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH) was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 17,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.29.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

