GoldFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,540.77 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $149,540.77 and $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

