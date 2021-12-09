GoldFund Trading 34.5% Lower This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $149,540.77 and $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009859 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005780 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

